Viral Video of the Day for April 8, 2025: Wiener dog's lazy pool paddle wins over TikTok!
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a woman's dog stole TikTok viewers' hearts after lazily paddling in a pool while his little legs hilariously hovered above the water.
Viral Video of the Day
In the clip, Miranda Hartley hangs out in the pool with her dachshund – who's mastered the art of chilling.
His little legs poke out above the water, but he still paddles slowly, as if he's swimming in slow motion.
"The level of energy I put in at work," one viewer hilariously commented.
Another joked, "Me pretending to do anything at work."
Check out the hilarity:
Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@mirandahartley