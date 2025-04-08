Viral Video of the Day for April 8, 2025: Wiener dog's lazy pool paddle wins over TikTok!

In today's Viral Video of the Day , a woman's dog stole TikTok viewers' hearts after lazily paddling in a pool while his little legs hilariously hovered above the water.

In the clip, Miranda Hartley hangs out in the pool with her dachshund – who's mastered the art of chilling.

His little legs poke out above the water, but he still paddles slowly, as if he's swimming in slow motion.

"The level of energy I put in at work," one viewer hilariously commented.

Another joked, "Me pretending to do anything at work."

Check out the hilarity: