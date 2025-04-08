Viral Video of the Day for April 8, 2025: Wiener dog's lazy pool paddle wins over TikTok!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a woman's dog stole TikTok viewers' hearts after lazily paddling in a pool while his little legs hilariously hovered above the water.

Viral Video of the Day

In the clip, Miranda Hartley hangs out in the pool with her dachshund – who's mastered the art of chilling.

His little legs poke out above the water, but he still paddles slowly, as if he's swimming in slow motion.

"The level of energy I put in at work," one viewer hilariously commented.

Another joked, "Me pretending to do anything at work."

Check out the hilarity:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a dachshund who kept paddling away in a pool, even with his paws above the water!
