Viral Video of the Day for April 9, 2025: Guilty pup has meltdown after getting caught digging giant hole!

In today's Viral Video of the Day , a dog's guilty conscience shines through after he's caught red-pawed beside a freshly dug hole.

In the clip, Alice Woods walks outside in front of her truck and sees a large hole dug into the dirt.

As she asks who did it, the camera pans to the side – revealing her guilty pup having an absolute meltdown after being caught in the act.

"We the jury find her innocent on all charges," one viewer hilariously wrote.

Check out the hilarity: