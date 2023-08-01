Viral Video of the Day for August 1, 2023: Snuggle dog keeps pressing snooze!

Let's be real, getting up in the morning is just not everyone's cup of tea. Today's Viral Video of the Day features a lovely little sleeping dog who makes the cutest noises when his owner tries to wake him up.

Waking up in the morning is a chore of its own, and this pup wants absolutely nothing to do with it!

A video on TikTok by user @paw.pocket shows a dog owner trying to wake his puppy up from a nap, resulting in the sweetest and grumpiest of noises.

One viewer related to the doggo, writing, "Me when my mum tells me to get up for school."

Check out this snuggle snooze-fest: