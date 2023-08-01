Viral Video of the Day for August 1, 2023: Snuggle dog keeps pressing snooze!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

Let's be real, getting up in the morning is just not everyone's cup of tea. Today's Viral Video of the Day features a lovely little sleeping dog who makes the cutest noises when his owner tries to wake him up.

Viral Video of the Day

Waking up in the morning is a chore of its own, and this pup wants absolutely nothing to do with it!

A video on TikTok by user @paw.pocket shows a dog owner trying to wake his puppy up from a nap, resulting in the sweetest and grumpiest of noises.

One viewer related to the doggo, writing, "Me when my mum tells me to get up for school."

Check out this snuggle snooze-fest:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features an adorable snuggle-pup who just doesn't have the ability to wake up early in the morning!
Today's Viral Video of the Day features an adorable snuggle-pup who just doesn't have the ability to wake up early in the morning!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@paw.pocket
Viral Video of the Day for July 31, 2023: Bulldog relishes the day in adorable TikTok!
Viral Video of the Day for July 30, 2023: New Yorkers show TikTok the right way to move on a budget!
Viral Video of the Day for July 29, 2023: Luxury dining fail caught in viral TikTok clip!
Viral Video of the Day for July 27, 2023: Hilarious pugs take on viral "lady on the plane" clip
Viral Video of the Day for July 26, 2023: TikToker's sprinkle snake surprise!
Viral Video of the Day for July 25, 2023: Couple on TikTok sleep next to bear in jungle bungalow!
Viral Video of the Day for July 24, 2023: Stinky Husky grosses out owner!
Viral Video of the Day for July 23, 2023: Dog soars on trampoline in hilarious TikTok

Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@paw.pocket

More on Viral Video of the Day: