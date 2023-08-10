Viral Video of the Day for August 10, 2023: Lollapalooza slip 'n slide chaos

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a hilarious compilation of slips and falls at this year's Lollapalooza music festival.

Viral Video of the Day

TikTok creator @samanthamarlowe has a video that will have you holding your sides!

The clip shows Lollapalooza festival goers attendees hysterically slipping and falling down a muddy path, with approaching the treacherous terrain with way too much confidence.

Amid all the laughter, one viewer took a more serious approach that led to a lesson worth remembering: "the way i've been analyzing the shoe choices of people that fall vs don't fall. i'll be wearing docs."

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video is going to make you giggle for hours! Dozens of Lollapalooza attendees were filmed slipping down a muddy hill in a viral clip.
Today's Viral Video is going to make you giggle for hours! Dozens of Lollapalooza attendees were filmed slipping down a muddy hill in a viral clip.  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@samanthamarlowe
Viral Video of the Day for August 9, 2023: Vulnerable stranger opens up to musician in magical moment
Viral Video of the Day for August 8, 2023: Terrifying little girl brings the Halloween scares early
Viral Video of the Day for August 7, 2023: Girl cries while holding adorable baby trash panda on TikTok
Viral Video of the Day for August 6, 2023: Cats duke it out in front of confused dog
Viral Video of the Day for August 5, 2023: Dog or teddy bear?
Viral Video of the Day for August 4, 2023: Man surprises wife with epic stay-at-home movie theater!
Viral Video of the Day for August 3, 2023: Shih Tzu package delivery service makes internet go crazy
Viral Video of the Day for August 2, 2023: Animal anarchy on surreal drive-through tour

Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@samanthamarlowe

More on Viral Video of the Day: