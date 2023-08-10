Viral Video of the Day for August 10, 2023: Lollapalooza slip 'n slide chaos
Today's Viral Video of the Day features a hilarious compilation of slips and falls at this year's Lollapalooza music festival.
Viral Video of the Day
TikTok creator @samanthamarlowe has a video that will have you holding your sides!
The clip shows Lollapalooza festival goers attendees hysterically slipping and falling down a muddy path, with approaching the treacherous terrain with way too much confidence.
Amid all the laughter, one viewer took a more serious approach that led to a lesson worth remembering: "the way i've been analyzing the shoe choices of people that fall vs don't fall. i'll be wearing docs."
Check it out:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@samanthamarlowe