Viral Video of the Day for August 10, 2023: Lollapalooza slip 'n slide chaos

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a hilarious compilation of slips and falls at this year's Lollapalooza music festival.

TikTok creator @samanthamarlowe has a video that will have you holding your sides!

The clip shows Lollapalooza festival goers attendees hysterically slipping and falling down a muddy path, with approaching the treacherous terrain with way too much confidence.

Amid all the laughter, one viewer took a more serious approach that led to a lesson worth remembering: "the way i've been analyzing the shoe choices of people that fall vs don't fall. i'll be wearing docs."

Check it out: