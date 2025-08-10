Viral Video of the Day for August 10, 2025: Man resurrects "dead" frog with CPR by the pool!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a man became a frog-saving hero in a bizarre – and heartwarming! – TikTok.

Viral Video of the Day

In the clip, the man is relaxing in the pool while the lifeless frog lies on its back on the deck.

He gently places his finger on the tiny amphibian's chest, performing what looks like CPR. Then, like something out of a nature documentary, the frog suddenly starts moving again!

"No way I just watched someone resuscitate a FROG. 10/10 no notes," one viewer commented.

Check it out:

This man just brought a frog back to life with CPR!
This man just brought a frog back to life with CPR!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@emerald_nicole30
Viral Video of the Day for August 9, 2025: Bride stuns groom with epic Elvis tribute at their wedding! Viral Video of the Day for August 9, 2025: Bride stuns groom with epic Elvis tribute at their wedding!
Viral Video of the Day for August 8, 2025: Black cat hilariously claims heart-shaped catnip lollipop Viral Video of the Day for August 8, 2025: Black cat hilariously claims heart-shaped catnip lollipop
Viral Video of the Day for August 7, 2025: Little girl channels Chappell Roan with red wig in adorable TikTok Viral Video of the Day for August 7, 2025: Little girl channels Chappell Roan with red wig in adorable TikTok
Viral Video of the Day for August 6, 2025: Sassy Chihuahua dominates treat instead of eating it in funny TikTok! Viral Video of the Day for August 6, 2025: Sassy Chihuahua dominates treat instead of eating it in funny TikTok!
Viral Video of the Day for August 5, 2025: Mom surprises kids with brand new apartment! Viral Video of the Day for August 5, 2025: Mom surprises kids with brand new apartment!
Viral Video of the Day for August 4, 2025: Dog carries his own poop in the most hilarious way Viral Video of the Day for August 4, 2025: Dog carries his own poop in the most hilarious way
Viral Video of the Day for August 3, 2025: Dog charges at backyard bear and smashes directly into fence Viral Video of the Day for August 3, 2025: Dog charges at backyard bear and smashes directly into fence
Viral Video of the Day for August 2, 2025: Toddler covers himself with permanent marker in bedtime disaster! Viral Video of the Day for August 2, 2025: Toddler covers himself with permanent marker in bedtime disaster!

Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@emerald_nicole30

More on Viral Video of the Day: