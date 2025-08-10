Viral Video of the Day for August 10, 2025: Man resurrects "dead" frog with CPR by the pool!
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a man became a frog-saving hero in a bizarre – and heartwarming! – TikTok.
Viral Video of the Day
In the clip, the man is relaxing in the pool while the lifeless frog lies on its back on the deck.
He gently places his finger on the tiny amphibian's chest, performing what looks like CPR. Then, like something out of a nature documentary, the frog suddenly starts moving again!
"No way I just watched someone resuscitate a FROG. 10/10 no notes," one viewer commented.
Check it out:
Viral Video of the Day for August 9, 2025: Bride stuns groom with epic Elvis tribute at their wedding!
Viral Video of the Day for August 8, 2025: Black cat hilariously claims heart-shaped catnip lollipop
Viral Video of the Day for August 7, 2025: Little girl channels Chappell Roan with red wig in adorable TikTok
Viral Video of the Day for August 6, 2025: Sassy Chihuahua dominates treat instead of eating it in funny TikTok!
Viral Video of the Day for August 3, 2025: Dog charges at backyard bear and smashes directly into fence
Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@emerald_nicole30