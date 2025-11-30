Viral Video of the Day for November 30, 2025: Cat becomes main course in hilarious dinner setup fail
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a cat steals the spotlight after turning a perfectly set dinner table into his own personal resting place.
Viral Video of the Day
In the clip, plates and silverware surround a large serving platter – where Dennis the cat is found comfortably lying, fitting so perfectly it looks intentional.
As the camera zooms in, camerawoman Anna Drury can't stop laughing at the unexpected main course.
One viewer hilariously commented, "If bowl isn’t for Dennis, then why bowl Dennis-shaped?"
Check it out:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@annadrury59