Viral Video of the Day for December 2, 2025: TikToker hilariously pranks roommate with "obese" guinea pig

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a harmless prank sent one roommate into full panic mode after she was convinced her guinea pig had dramatically packed on the pounds while she was gone.

Viral Video of the Day

In the clip, TikTok user Lauren snapped a normal photo of her roommate's guinea pig, Bean, ran it through AI to make him look comically fat, and then casually texted the edited image with the message, "bean is doing good."

Her roommate immediately fired back in disbelief, asking, "IS THAT FAKE?" before spiraling into questions about how he got so obese.

"You are the perfect rage baiter," one viewer commented.

Check it out:

A girl on TikTok pranked her roommate into thinking her guinea pig got obese while she was away – and the texts that followed are priceless!
A girl on TikTok pranked her roommate into thinking her guinea pig got obese while she was away – and the texts that followed are priceless!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@laur8670
