Viral Video of the Day for December 2, 2025: TikToker hilariously pranks roommate with "obese" guinea pig

In today's Viral Video of the Day , a harmless prank sent one roommate into full panic mode after she was convinced her guinea pig had dramatically packed on the pounds while she was gone.

In the clip, TikTok user Lauren snapped a normal photo of her roommate's guinea pig, Bean, ran it through AI to make him look comically fat, and then casually texted the edited image with the message, "bean is doing good."

Her roommate immediately fired back in disbelief, asking, "IS THAT FAKE?" before spiraling into questions about how he got so obese.

"You are the perfect rage baiter," one viewer commented.

Check it out: