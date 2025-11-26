Viral Video of the Day for November 26, 2025: Derpy cat steals the show in hilarious TikTok twist

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a cat turns a seemingly serious medical scan into an LOL moment after hijacking an ultrasound appointment.

Viral Video of the Day

In the clip, the video opens like a routine ultrasound for a urine test, with the machine running and the screen in focus to set the scene.

Moments later, the camera pans over to reveal the true patient – a very calm-looking cat – who immediately lets out a perfectly timed, dramatic meow.

"The blank stare at the ceiling is sending me," one viewer commented.

Check it out:

This cat had a hilarious reaction while getting an ultrasound.
This cat had a hilarious reaction while getting an ultrasound.  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@echolaneanimalclinic
Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@echolaneanimalclinic

