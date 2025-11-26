Viral Video of the Day for November 26, 2025: Derpy cat steals the show in hilarious TikTok twist
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a cat turns a seemingly serious medical scan into an LOL moment after hijacking an ultrasound appointment.
Viral Video of the Day
In the clip, the video opens like a routine ultrasound for a urine test, with the machine running and the screen in focus to set the scene.
Moments later, the camera pans over to reveal the true patient – a very calm-looking cat – who immediately lets out a perfectly timed, dramatic meow.
"The blank stare at the ceiling is sending me," one viewer commented.
Check it out:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@echolaneanimalclinic