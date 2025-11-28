Viral Video of the Day for November 28, 2025: Dachshund puppy learns funniest new "trick"

In today's Viral Video of the Day , a tiny dachshund puppy named Ghost proves that dogs really do copy everything – including their humans' weird habits.

In the adorable clip, shared by Olivia Clark, Ghost is stretched out on her boyfriend Noah's lap, clearly enjoying some quality cuddle time.

While filming, Noah sticks his tongue out super quickly as a joke – and Ghost hilariously copies him, sticking his own tongue out right back!

"all fun and games until they’re literally obsessed with licking your face all day haha," one viewer commented.

Check it out: