Viral Video of the Day for November 28, 2025: Dachshund puppy learns funniest new "trick"

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a tiny dachshund puppy named Ghost proves that dogs really do copy everything – including their humans' weird habits.

Viral Video of the Day

In the adorable clip, shared by Olivia Clark, Ghost is stretched out on her boyfriend Noah's lap, clearly enjoying some quality cuddle time.

While filming, Noah sticks his tongue out super quickly as a joke – and Ghost hilariously copies him, sticking his own tongue out right back!

"all fun and games until they’re literally obsessed with licking your face all day haha," one viewer commented.

Check it out:

This adorable puppy copied his owner's wild expression, and viewers on TikTok can't stop laughing!
This adorable puppy copied his owner's wild expression, and viewers on TikTok can't stop laughing!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@olivia_freeman
Viral Video of the Day for November 27, 2025: Woman's trampoline fun takes a hilarious turn Viral Video of the Day for November 27, 2025: Woman's trampoline fun takes a hilarious turn
Viral Video of the Day for November 26, 2025: Derpy cat steals the show in hilarious TikTok twist Viral Video of the Day for November 26, 2025: Derpy cat steals the show in hilarious TikTok twist
Viral Video of the Day for November 25, 2025: Little boy fully believes he turned into real tiger in hilarious TikTok! Viral Video of the Day for November 25, 2025: Little boy fully believes he turned into real tiger in hilarious TikTok!
Viral Video of the Day for November 24, 2025: Food review goes hilariously off the rails Viral Video of the Day for November 24, 2025: Food review goes hilariously off the rails
Viral Video of the Day for November 22, 2025: TikToker's Wicked performance takes hilarious turn Viral Video of the Day for November 22, 2025: TikToker's Wicked performance takes hilarious turn
Viral Video of the Day for November 21, 2025: Firefighter tries first ice bath – and immediately regrets it! Viral Video of the Day for November 21, 2025: Firefighter tries first ice bath – and immediately regrets it!
Viral Video of the Day for November 20, 2025: Wife's hotel hallway jump goes hilariously wrong Viral Video of the Day for November 20, 2025: Wife's hotel hallway jump goes hilariously wrong
Viral Video of the Day for November 19, 2025: Festival lantern launch turns into chaos after wild mishap Viral Video of the Day for November 19, 2025: Festival lantern launch turns into chaos after wild mishap

Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@olivia_freeman

More on Viral Video of the Day: