Viral Video of the Day for August 11, 2023: Dog owner prepares bed fit for canine queen!

Today's Viral Video of the Day features an owner on TikTok that goes to great lengths to make sure his beloved dog is comfortable before hitting the hay.

In a video by TikTok creator @linda_athena, a loving dog-owner goes through an elaborate process, setting up multiple blankets and pillows to ensure his precious pooch gets a good night's sleep.

The clip had tons of viewers laughing and praising the man for a job well done.

"Oh my God, her daddy loves her. Bless her heart," one person wrote underneath the vid. Another commented, "the way he fluffed her bed omg and her name is LINDA??? i cannot."

Check out the cuteness overload: