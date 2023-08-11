Viral Video of the Day for August 11, 2023: Dog owner prepares bed fit for canine queen!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

Today's Viral Video of the Day features an owner on TikTok that goes to great lengths to make sure his beloved dog is comfortable before hitting the hay.

Viral Video of the Day

In a video by TikTok creator @linda_athena, a loving dog-owner goes through an elaborate process, setting up multiple blankets and pillows to ensure his precious pooch gets a good night's sleep.

The clip had tons of viewers laughing and praising the man for a job well done.

"Oh my God, her daddy loves her. Bless her heart," one person wrote underneath the vid. Another commented, "the way he fluffed her bed omg and her name is LINDA??? i cannot."

Check out the cuteness overload:

In Today's Viral Video of the Day, a man shows just a glimpse of the lengths he will go for his best doggy pal.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@linda_athena

