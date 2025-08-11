Viral Video of the Day for August 11, 2025: Sassy sisters perform show-stopping Disney classic!

In today's Viral Video of the Day , two creative sisters light up their living room with a mini-production of Mother Knows Best from Disney's Tangled.

In the clip, one girl takes the role of the dramatic Mother Gothel, delivering sass and flair, while the other channels Rapunzel's innocence with wide-eyed charm.

The result? A pint-sized Broadway act complete with exaggerated gestures, spot-on lip-synching, and infectious energy!

"It’s crazy how they remember every single movement and every single lyric by heart," one surprised viewer commented.

Check it out: