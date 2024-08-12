Viral Video of the Day for August 12, 2024: Unknowing pianist plays heartbreakingly familiar song by stranger

In today's Viral Video of the Day , a woman started playing a song on a random piano, but when one stranger recognized the tune, he couldn't believe his ears!

Willow Gladue began playing the song Je Te Laisserai Des Mots on the piano in the clip as an older gentleman beside her started gracefully listening.

Little did she know, it was his late wife's favorite song, which he revealed to her after she finished.

"right place right time. message from you too him from his wife," one viewer beautifully commented.

