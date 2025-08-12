Viral Video of the Day for August 12, 2025: Toddler thinks dad's voice on baby monitor is a stranger!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a curious toddler mistook his dad's voice for a mystery stranger on the baby monitor.

Viral Video of the Day

In the clip, the toddler is caught bouncing on his bed when his dad's voice comes over the speaker to ask if he's "supposed to be jumping."

It sparks a back-and-forth chat that sees the boy ask, "What is your name?" and "Are you a guy?" – prompting dad to laugh and reply, "It's daddy, silly goose. I can see you through the camera."

"he just accepted that he has a 2nd dad that lives in the camera," one viewer joked in the comments.

Check it out:

This toddler thought his dad's voice on the baby monitor was a total stranger!
This toddler thought his dad's voice on the baby monitor was a total stranger!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@michellepeck57
Viral Video of the Day for August 11, 2025: Sassy sisters perform show-stopping Disney classic! Viral Video of the Day for August 11, 2025: Sassy sisters perform show-stopping Disney classic!
Viral Video of the Day for August 10, 2025: Man resurrects "dead" frog with CPR by the pool! Viral Video of the Day for August 10, 2025: Man resurrects "dead" frog with CPR by the pool!
Viral Video of the Day for August 9, 2025: Bride stuns groom with epic Elvis tribute at their wedding! Viral Video of the Day for August 9, 2025: Bride stuns groom with epic Elvis tribute at their wedding!
Viral Video of the Day for August 8, 2025: Black cat hilariously claims heart-shaped catnip lollipop Viral Video of the Day for August 8, 2025: Black cat hilariously claims heart-shaped catnip lollipop
Viral Video of the Day for August 7, 2025: Little girl channels Chappell Roan with red wig in adorable TikTok Viral Video of the Day for August 7, 2025: Little girl channels Chappell Roan with red wig in adorable TikTok
Viral Video of the Day for August 6, 2025: Sassy Chihuahua dominates treat instead of eating it in funny TikTok! Viral Video of the Day for August 6, 2025: Sassy Chihuahua dominates treat instead of eating it in funny TikTok!
Viral Video of the Day for August 5, 2025: Mom surprises kids with brand new apartment! Viral Video of the Day for August 5, 2025: Mom surprises kids with brand new apartment!
Viral Video of the Day for August 4, 2025: Dog carries his own poop in the most hilarious way Viral Video of the Day for August 4, 2025: Dog carries his own poop in the most hilarious way

Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@michellepeck57

More on Viral Video of the Day: