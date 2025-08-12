Viral Video of the Day for August 12, 2025: Toddler thinks dad's voice on baby monitor is a stranger!

In today's Viral Video of the Day , a curious toddler mistook his dad's voice for a mystery stranger on the baby monitor.

In the clip, the toddler is caught bouncing on his bed when his dad's voice comes over the speaker to ask if he's "supposed to be jumping."

It sparks a back-and-forth chat that sees the boy ask, "What is your name?" and "Are you a guy?" – prompting dad to laugh and reply, "It's daddy, silly goose. I can see you through the camera."

"he just accepted that he has a 2nd dad that lives in the camera," one viewer joked in the comments.

Check it out: