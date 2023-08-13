Viral Video of the Day for August 13, 2023: Toddler in turbo mode snatches coffee!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a clever toddler's mischievous morning mayhem trying to snatch his dad's cup of joe! The father's delayed reaction left millions on TikTok in hysterics.

In a video posted by @kayleeburchardt on TikTok, a toddler is seen playing in a baby walker while briskly gliding over to his dad's cup of coffee and grabbing it.

The baby then takes the coffee to the middle of the living room and tries to give it a sip, but it spills right on the carpet! The dad finally realizes what happens and exclaims, "Oh my god!"

One viewer hilariously commented, "Why is no one talking about how fast the baby was cruising in that thing."

Check out this java-loving baby:

Today's Viral Video of the Day captures the moment a toddler manages to sneak past his dad to grab his cup of joe.  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@kayleeburchardt
