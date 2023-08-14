Viral Video of the Day for August 14, 2023: Speed demon takes mountain biking to the edge!

Dyfi Valley, UK - In Today's Viral Video of the Day, daredevil biker Johny Salido performs an incredible feat of courage that had millions of TikTokers on the edge of their seats!

Get ready for this wild ride!

A TikTok video by Mexican pro mountain biker @johneysalido shows him turning a mountain into his own personal playground, zooming from top tobottom in the Red Bull Hardline biking race in Wales.

One viewer dropped a comment that sums up what we're all probably feeling: "The amount of anxiety I got from watching this but kept watching anyway bc it was satisfying."

Get ready for an intense adrenaline rush:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a thrilling bike-ride at the Red Bull HardLine in Wales, UK.  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@johneysalido
