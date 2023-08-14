Viral Video of the Day for August 14, 2023: Speed demon takes mountain biking to the edge!

Dyfi Valley, UK - In Today's Viral Video of the Day , daredevil biker Johny Salido performs an incredible feat of courage that had millions of TikTokers on the edge of their seats!

Get ready for this wild ride!

A TikTok video by Mexican pro mountain biker @johneysalido shows him turning a mountain into his own personal playground, zooming from top tobottom in the Red Bull Hardline biking race in Wales.

One viewer dropped a comment that sums up what we're all probably feeling: "The amount of anxiety I got from watching this but kept watching anyway bc it was satisfying."

Get ready for an intense adrenaline rush: