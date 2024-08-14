Viral Video of the Day for August 14, 2024: Swifties get bullied at Eras Tour concert: "You look like trash"
Warsaw, Poland - In today's Viral Video of the Day, a pair of girls showed the moment they got bullied by other fellow Swifties at The Eras Tour show in Warsaw.
Viral Video of the Day
Neriya and her friend went to Taylor Swift's show, but they didn't think it would go like this.
The clip shows another Swiftie behind them, seemingly saying the words, "you look like trash."
"literally, who goes out of there way to say something like that? even when it's not true," one viewer commented.
Check it out:
Viral Video of the Day for August 12, 2024: Unknowing pianist plays heartbreakingly familiar song by stranger
Viral Video of the Day for August 11, 2024: Rottweiler left in complete shock by one simple command!
Viral Video of the Day for August 10, 2024: Simone Biles superfan creates stunning flip-book tribute!
Viral Video of the Day for August 7, 2024: Couple revive Monster meme with hilarious Gabbie Hanna clip
Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@neriyayazminnn