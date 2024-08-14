Viral Video of the Day for August 14, 2024: Swifties get bullied at Eras Tour concert: "You look like trash"

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

Warsaw, Poland - In today's Viral Video of the Day, a pair of girls showed the moment they got bullied by other fellow Swifties at The Eras Tour show in Warsaw.

Viral Video of the Day

Neriya and her friend went to Taylor Swift's show, but they didn't think it would go like this.

The clip shows another Swiftie behind them, seemingly saying the words, "you look like trash."

"literally, who goes out of there way to say something like that? even when it's not true," one viewer commented.

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a pair of girls who seemingly got bullied at one of Taylor Swift's recent Eras Tour shows.
Today's Viral Video of the Day features a pair of girls who seemingly got bullied at one of Taylor Swift's recent Eras Tour shows.  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@neriyayazminnn
More on Viral Video of the Day: