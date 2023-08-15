Viral Video of the Day for August 15, 2023: Toddler reacts hilariously to toy cactus
Today's Viral Video of the Day captures the moment a toddler met a talking toy cactus for the first time – and let's just say it's a match made in heaven!
Viral Video of the Day
TikTok user @emburnette posted a video showing her hysterical toddler giving a toy cactus the side-eye!
Who knew a cactus could talk, right?
"The worst is when they start sobbing and the cactus is just imitating their crying which amplifies it," one viewer hilariously wrote.
Check out his silly faces:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@emburnette