Viral Video of the Day for August 15, 2023: Toddler reacts hilariously to toy cactus

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

Today's Viral Video of the Day captures the moment a toddler met a talking toy cactus for the first time – and let's just say it's a match made in heaven!

Viral Video of the Day

TikTok user @emburnette posted a video showing her hysterical toddler giving a toy cactus the side-eye!

Who knew a cactus could talk, right?

"The worst is when they start sobbing and the cactus is just imitating their crying which amplifies it," one viewer hilariously wrote.

Check out his silly faces:

Today's Viral Video of the Day captures a toddler learning about the joy of electronics for the first time in a hilarious TikTok clip.
Today's Viral Video of the Day captures a toddler learning about the joy of electronics for the first time in a hilarious TikTok clip.  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@emburnette
Viral Video of the Day for August 14, 2023: Speed demon takes mountain biking to the edge! Viral Video of the Day for August 14, 2023: Speed demon takes mountain biking to the edge!
Viral Video of the Day for August 13, 2023: Toddler in turbo mode snatches coffee! Viral Video of the Day for August 13, 2023: Toddler in turbo mode snatches coffee!
Viral Video of the Day for August 12, 2023: Epic Taylor Swift birthday bash surprises Swifties Viral Video of the Day for August 12, 2023: Epic Taylor Swift birthday bash surprises Swifties
Viral Video of the Day for August 11, 2023: Dog owner prepares bed fit for canine queen! Viral Video of the Day for August 11, 2023: Dog owner prepares bed fit for canine queen!
Viral Video of the Day for August 10, 2023: Lollapalooza slip 'n slide chaos Viral Video of the Day for August 10, 2023: Lollapalooza slip 'n slide chaos
Viral Video of the Day for August 9, 2023: Vulnerable stranger opens up to musician in magical moment Viral Video of the Day for August 9, 2023: Vulnerable stranger opens up to musician in magical moment
Viral Video of the Day for August 8, 2023: Terrifying little girl brings the Halloween scares early Viral Video of the Day for August 8, 2023: Terrifying little girl brings the Halloween scares early
Viral Video of the Day for August 7, 2023: Girl cries while holding adorable baby trash panda on TikTok Viral Video of the Day for August 7, 2023: Girl cries while holding adorable baby trash panda on TikTok

Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@emburnette

More on Viral Video of the Day: