Viral Video of the Day for August 16, 2023: Howling husky brings all the drama

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a husky named Blue who's been caught red-handed, but is still cheeky enough to talk back – and then some!

By Jenna Cavaliere

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a dramatic dog who's been a naughty boy, but won't take his scolding quietly!

Viral Video of the Day

A video by TikTok creator @sillyhuskydog shows a husky named Blue who's been caught red-handed, but is still cheeky enough to talk back – and then some!

One viewer commented, "He really takes his freedom of speech seriously." Another wrote, "this is the most extreme one I've ever seen" – presumably referring to huskies' notorious reputation as whiners.

Check him out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a husky with a knack for making sure all of his neighbors can hear him at all times! You don't want to miss out on his hilarious barks.
Today's Viral Video of the Day features a husky with a knack for making sure all of his neighbors can hear him at all times! You don't want to miss out on his hilarious barks.  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@sillyhuskydog
Viral Video of the Day for August 15, 2023: Toddler reacts hilariously to toy cactus Viral Video of the Day for August 15, 2023: Toddler reacts hilariously to toy cactus
Viral Video of the Day for August 14, 2023: Speed demon takes mountain biking to the edge! Viral Video of the Day for August 14, 2023: Speed demon takes mountain biking to the edge!
Viral Video of the Day for August 13, 2023: Toddler in turbo mode snatches coffee! Viral Video of the Day for August 13, 2023: Toddler in turbo mode snatches coffee!
Viral Video of the Day for August 12, 2023: Epic Taylor Swift birthday bash surprises Swifties Viral Video of the Day for August 12, 2023: Epic Taylor Swift birthday bash surprises Swifties
Viral Video of the Day for August 11, 2023: Dog owner prepares bed fit for canine queen! Viral Video of the Day for August 11, 2023: Dog owner prepares bed fit for canine queen!
Viral Video of the Day for August 10, 2023: Lollapalooza slip 'n slide chaos Viral Video of the Day for August 10, 2023: Lollapalooza slip 'n slide chaos
Viral Video of the Day for August 9, 2023: Vulnerable stranger opens up to musician in magical moment Viral Video of the Day for August 9, 2023: Vulnerable stranger opens up to musician in magical moment
Viral Video of the Day for August 8, 2023: Terrifying little girl brings the Halloween scares early Viral Video of the Day for August 8, 2023: Terrifying little girl brings the Halloween scares early

Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@sillyhuskydog

More on Viral Video of the Day: