Viral Video of the Day for August 16, 2023: Howling husky brings all the drama

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a dramatic dog who's been a naughty boy, but won't take his scolding quietly!

A video by TikTok creator @sillyhuskydog shows a husky named Blue who's been caught red-handed, but is still cheeky enough to talk back – and then some!

One viewer commented, "He really takes his freedom of speech seriously." Another wrote, "this is the most extreme one I've ever seen" – presumably referring to huskies' notorious reputation as whiners.

Check him out: