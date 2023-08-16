Viral Video of the Day for August 16, 2023: Howling husky brings all the drama
Today's Viral Video of the Day features a dramatic dog who's been a naughty boy, but won't take his scolding quietly!
Viral Video of the Day
A video by TikTok creator @sillyhuskydog shows a husky named Blue who's been caught red-handed, but is still cheeky enough to talk back – and then some!
One viewer commented, "He really takes his freedom of speech seriously." Another wrote, "this is the most extreme one I've ever seen" – presumably referring to huskies' notorious reputation as whiners.
Check him out:
Viral Video of the Day for August 9, 2023: Vulnerable stranger opens up to musician in magical moment
Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@sillyhuskydog