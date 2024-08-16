Viral Video of the Day for August 16, 2024: TikTok in tears at coworker's loving gift: "My world crumbled"
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a woman on TikTok decided to give her coworker a gift after losing someone special in his life.
Viral Video of the Day
In the clip, the manager brings Terrell to the back of the store and reads him a handwritten letter.
Then, she unveils the gift, which immediately brings him to tears.
"the way he wrapped himself in the blanket. That's just a boy missing his mom's arms." one viewer commented.
Check it out:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@50shadesofdreams