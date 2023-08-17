Viral Video of the Day for August 17, 2023: Dad gets used in egg-cellent TikTok prank

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

Today's Viral Video of the Day shows a TikTok creator hilariously acting on a question that popped into her mind: What can't crack an egg?

Viral Video of the Day

A video by TikToker @erykahaddict has received over 2 million views, with viewers laughing at the hysterical "experiment."

A man's daughter attempts to record a wholesome video with her dad, which quickly took a turn. "Using my dad's head to crack an egg," the video reads.

One viewer hysterically wrote, "He just got home from a long day of work to have his head used as a hard surface," while another commented, "He was ready to see the trick but he didn’t know it involved him."

Check out the action below:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a daughter playing an eggs-cellent joke on her dad, resulting in a reaction no one expected!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@erykahaddict
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@erykahaddict

