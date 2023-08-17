Viral Video of the Day for August 17, 2023: Dad gets used in egg-cellent TikTok prank
Today's Viral Video of the Day shows a TikTok creator hilariously acting on a question that popped into her mind: What can't crack an egg?
Viral Video of the Day
A video by TikToker @erykahaddict has received over 2 million views, with viewers laughing at the hysterical "experiment."
A man's daughter attempts to record a wholesome video with her dad, which quickly took a turn. "Using my dad's head to crack an egg," the video reads.
One viewer hysterically wrote, "He just got home from a long day of work to have his head used as a hard surface," while another commented, "He was ready to see the trick but he didn’t know it involved him."
Check out the action below:
Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@erykahaddict