Viral Video of the Day for August 17, 2024: Dog will not eat without praying first!

In today's Viral Video of the Day , a woman on TikTok proved her dog will not eat without saying his prayers.

In the clip, Haley Buckland skips the prayer and allows Bud to go straight for his meal.

However, he simply cannot do it and gives a confused look to his mom the entire time.

"he prays before he eats, very demure, very mindful, very cutesy," one viewer commented.

Check it out: