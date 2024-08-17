Viral Video of the Day for August 17, 2024: Dog will not eat without praying first!
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a woman on TikTok proved her dog will not eat without saying his prayers.
Viral Video of the Day
In the clip, Haley Buckland skips the prayer and allows Bud to go straight for his meal.
However, he simply cannot do it and gives a confused look to his mom the entire time.
"he prays before he eats, very demure, very mindful, very cutesy," one viewer commented.
Check it out:
Viral Video of the Day for August 16, 2024: TikTok in tears at coworker's loving gift: "My world crumbled"
Viral Video of the Day for August 15, 2024: Dog can't stop jumping on people in swimming pools: "Stop!"
Viral Video of the Day for August 14, 2024: Swifties get bullied at Eras Tour concert: "You look like trash"
Viral Video of the Day for August 12, 2024: Unknowing pianist plays heartbreakingly familiar song by stranger
Viral Video of the Day for August 11, 2024: Rottweiler left in complete shock by one simple command!
Viral Video of the Day for August 10, 2024: Simone Biles superfan creates stunning flip-book tribute!
Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@sykotic_girl