Viral Video of the Day for August 18, 2023: Toddler has a dance battle with a table!
Today's Viral Video of the Day features a little toddler who found immense joy in a simple piece of furniture that inspired him to shake it!
Viral Video of the Day
TikTok user @loismullane filmed her son in one of the most wholesome videos you could hope to see! The terrific toddler found the perfect dance partner in... a table.
Giving it a gentle push to make it wobble, the baby then proceeds to sway his hips, mirroring the table's movements!
The whole thing is topped off by the perfect straight-to-camera look, which TikTok just can't get enough of!
Check out the hilarity:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@loismullane