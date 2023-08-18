Viral Video of the Day for August 18, 2023: Toddler has a dance battle with a table!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a little toddler who found immense joy in a simple piece of furniture that inspired him to shake it!

Viral Video of the Day

TikTok user @loismullane filmed her son in one of the most wholesome videos you could hope to see! The terrific toddler found the perfect dance partner in... a table.

Giving it a gentle push to make it wobble, the baby then proceeds to sway his hips, mirroring the table's movements!

The whole thing is topped off by the perfect straight-to-camera look, which TikTok just can't get enough of!

Check out the hilarity:

Today's Viral Video of the Day shows a hilarious toddler finding the musical rhythm in a creaky side table!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@loismullane
Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@loismullane

