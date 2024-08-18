Viral Video of the Day for August 18, 2024: Man grabs wife's burning hot curling iron: "Don't worry he's ok"
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a man accidentally burned his hand after wanting to join in to his Swiftie wife's karaoke party.
Viral Video of the Day
In the clip, Katie joyfully sings along to Taylor Swift's hit song Shake It Off while using her curling iron as a pretend microphone.
Her husband Cash excitedly joins in, without realizing the top part is scolding hot...
"And he was so excited to sing with you," a viewer hilariously wrote.
Check it out:
Viral Video of the Day for August 16, 2024: TikTok in tears at coworker's loving gift: "My world crumbled"
Viral Video of the Day for August 15, 2024: Dog can't stop jumping on people in swimming pools: "Stop!"
Viral Video of the Day for August 14, 2024: Swifties get bullied at Eras Tour concert: "You look like trash"
Viral Video of the Day for August 12, 2024: Unknowing pianist plays heartbreakingly familiar song by stranger
Viral Video of the Day for August 11, 2024: Rottweiler left in complete shock by one simple command!
Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@cashandkatie