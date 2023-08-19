Viral Video of the Day for August 19, 2023: Hardcore Chihuahuas rock TikTok world!
Today's Viral Video of the Day features the most bada** gang of Chihuahuas you've ever seen!
Viral Video of the Day
A video by @thespicegrowls turns every cliché about Chihuahuas on its head as a pack of pups strut their stuff in some hardcore spiky outfits!
"Nobody’s messin’ with us in our Coyote Vests," the video's caption reads.
One viewer hilariously commented, "Awww, they aren’t forest snacks anymore! Absolutely adorable."
Check out these punk-rock pooches:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@thespicegrowls