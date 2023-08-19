Viral Video of the Day for August 19, 2023: Hardcore Chihuahuas rock TikTok world!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

Today's Viral Video of the Day features the most bada** gang of Chihuahuas you've ever seen!

Viral Video of the Day

A video by @thespicegrowls turns every cliché about Chihuahuas on its head as a pack of pups strut their stuff in some hardcore spiky outfits!

"Nobody’s messin’ with us in our Coyote Vests," the video's caption reads.

One viewer hilariously commented, "Awww, they aren’t forest snacks anymore! Absolutely adorable."

Check out these punk-rock pooches:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a pack of chihuahua's that are prepared to tackle bigger predators with their new stylish-looking vests!
Today's Viral Video of the Day features a pack of chihuahua's that are prepared to tackle bigger predators with their new stylish-looking vests!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@thespicegrowls
Viral Video of the Day for August 18, 2023: Toddler has a dance battle with a table! Viral Video of the Day for August 18, 2023: Toddler has a dance battle with a table!
Viral Video of the Day for August 17, 2023: Dad gets used in egg-cellent TikTok prank Viral Video of the Day for August 17, 2023: Dad gets used in egg-cellent TikTok prank
Viral Video of the Day for August 16, 2023: Howling husky brings all the drama Viral Video of the Day for August 16, 2023: Howling husky brings all the drama
Viral Video of the Day for August 15, 2023: Toddler reacts hilariously to toy cactus Viral Video of the Day for August 15, 2023: Toddler reacts hilariously to toy cactus
Viral Video of the Day for August 14, 2023: Speed demon takes mountain biking to the edge! Viral Video of the Day for August 14, 2023: Speed demon takes mountain biking to the edge!
Viral Video of the Day for August 13, 2023: Toddler in turbo mode snatches coffee! Viral Video of the Day for August 13, 2023: Toddler in turbo mode snatches coffee!
Viral Video of the Day for August 12, 2023: Epic Taylor Swift birthday bash surprises Swifties Viral Video of the Day for August 12, 2023: Epic Taylor Swift birthday bash surprises Swifties
Viral Video of the Day for August 11, 2023: Dog owner prepares bed fit for canine queen! Viral Video of the Day for August 11, 2023: Dog owner prepares bed fit for canine queen!

Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@thespicegrowls

More on Viral Video of the Day: