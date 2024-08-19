Viral Video of the Day for August 19, 2024: "Little bro" takes drastic measures to play with sisters!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a mom captures the hilarious moment her young son joined in on playtime with his adorable sisters.

Viral Video of the Day

In the clip, Mary Grace films her son wanting to join in on the fun, but the girls tell him he doesn't have "mermaid powers."

Without hesitating for a second, he comes up with an ingenious idea, and viewers can't get over the heartwarming encounter.

"how is the harmonica placed so perfectly hahahha," one viewer commented.

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a mom who caught her son trying to join in on his little sisters' playtime fun!
Today's Viral Video of the Day features a mom who caught her son trying to join in on his little sisters' playtime fun!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@pinkardparty
Viral Video of the Day for August 18, 2024: Man grabs wife's burning hot curling iron: "Don't worry he's ok" Viral Video of the Day for August 18, 2024: Man grabs wife's burning hot curling iron: "Don't worry he's ok"
Viral Video of the Day for August 17, 2024: Dog will not eat without praying first! Viral Video of the Day for August 17, 2024: Dog will not eat without praying first!
Viral Video of the Day for August 16, 2024: TikTok in tears at coworker's loving gift: "My world crumbled" Viral Video of the Day for August 16, 2024: TikTok in tears at coworker's loving gift: "My world crumbled"
Viral Video of the Day for August 15, 2024: Dog can't stop jumping on people in swimming pools: "Stop!" Viral Video of the Day for August 15, 2024: Dog can't stop jumping on people in swimming pools: "Stop!"
Viral Video of the Day for August 14, 2024: Swifties get bullied at Eras Tour concert: "You look like trash" Viral Video of the Day for August 14, 2024: Swifties get bullied at Eras Tour concert: "You look like trash"
Viral Video of the Day for August 13, 2024: Man falls in swamp trying to climb tree: "Fawk!" Viral Video of the Day for August 13, 2024: Man falls in swamp trying to climb tree: "Fawk!"
Viral Video of the Day for August 12, 2024: Unknowing pianist plays heartbreakingly familiar song by stranger Viral Video of the Day for August 12, 2024: Unknowing pianist plays heartbreakingly familiar song by stranger
Viral Video of the Day for August 11, 2024: Rottweiler left in complete shock by one simple command! Viral Video of the Day for August 11, 2024: Rottweiler left in complete shock by one simple command!

Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@pinkardparty

More on Viral Video of the Day: