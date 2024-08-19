Viral Video of the Day for August 19, 2024: "Little bro" takes drastic measures to play with sisters!
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a mom captures the hilarious moment her young son joined in on playtime with his adorable sisters.
Viral Video of the Day
In the clip, Mary Grace films her son wanting to join in on the fun, but the girls tell him he doesn't have "mermaid powers."
Without hesitating for a second, he comes up with an ingenious idea, and viewers can't get over the heartwarming encounter.
"how is the harmonica placed so perfectly hahahha," one viewer commented.
Check it out:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@pinkardparty