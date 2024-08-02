Viral Video of the Day for August 2, 2024: TikToker reveals "unfortunate" reason not picked for Olympics!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a girl shows a video of her past diving performance that ended up being a gigantic and hysterical fail!

Viral Video of the Day

In the clip, Arianna stands facing backward on a diving board.

She then gears up to do a backflip, but things don't go as planned!

"no girl. the olympics need you right now," one viewer commented.

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a girl on TikTok that hilariously failed while jumping off a diving board!
