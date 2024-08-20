Viral Video of the Day for August 20, 2024: Baby devours smash cake in "cutesy and demure" way

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a little girl was given half of a cake and an adorable photoshoot for turning 6 months old!

Viral Video of the Day

Little Charlotte stares at the cake in awe in the clip – meanwhile, her family enjoys the silly "show."

"See how elegantly she eats the cake. Very cutesy, very demure," one viewer commented.

Who else thinks she's a fan of sugar now? Her mom, Haley Amos, certainly does!

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a baby who was in shock after getting a whole piece of cake to herself!
Today's Viral Video of the Day features a baby who was in shock after getting a whole piece of cake to herself!  © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@haleynicoleamos
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@haleynicoleamos

