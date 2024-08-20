Viral Video of the Day for August 20, 2024: Baby devours smash cake in "cutesy and demure" way

In today's Viral Video of the Day , a little girl was given half of a cake and an adorable photoshoot for turning 6 months old!

Little Charlotte stares at the cake in awe in the clip – meanwhile, her family enjoys the silly "show."

"See how elegantly she eats the cake. Very cutesy, very demure," one viewer commented.

Who else thinks she's a fan of sugar now? Her mom, Haley Amos, certainly does!

Check it out: