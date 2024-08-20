Viral Video of the Day for August 20, 2024: Baby devours smash cake in "cutesy and demure" way
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a little girl was given half of a cake and an adorable photoshoot for turning 6 months old!
Viral Video of the Day
Little Charlotte stares at the cake in awe in the clip – meanwhile, her family enjoys the silly "show."
"See how elegantly she eats the cake. Very cutesy, very demure," one viewer commented.
Who else thinks she's a fan of sugar now? Her mom, Haley Amos, certainly does!
Check it out:
Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@haleynicoleamos