Viral Video of the Day for August 21, 2024: Little girl stops party for hysterical speech: "My name is Nyla B!"
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a little girl asked her grandma to use a microphone during the middle of a party, leading to the most hilarious speech ever!
Viral Video of the Day
In the clip, Nyla B stands on stage with the microphone, saying hilarious things with her hand on her hip the entire time.
"social anxiety doesn't know her," one viewer wrote.
Then, she goes off on a rant about a new book, and her family can't hold in their laughter!
Check it out:
Viral Video of the Day for August 19, 2024: "Little bro" takes drastic measures to play with sisters!
Viral Video of the Day for August 18, 2024: Man grabs wife's burning hot curling iron: "Don't worry he's ok"
Viral Video of the Day for August 16, 2024: TikTok in tears at coworker's loving gift: "My world crumbled"
Viral Video of the Day for August 15, 2024: Dog can't stop jumping on people in swimming pools: "Stop!"
Viral Video of the Day for August 14, 2024: Swifties get bullied at Eras Tour concert: "You look like trash"
Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@jaylabrenae5