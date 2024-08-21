Viral Video of the Day for August 21, 2024: Little girl stops party for hysterical speech: "My name is Nyla B!"

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a little girl asked her grandma to use a microphone during the middle of a party, leading to the most hilarious speech ever!

Viral Video of the Day

In the clip, Nyla B stands on stage with the microphone, saying hilarious things with her hand on her hip the entire time.

"social anxiety doesn't know her," one viewer wrote.

Then, she goes off on a rant about a new book, and her family can't hold in their laughter!

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a little girl who had to interrupt the middle of a birthday party to give a hilarious and candid speech.  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@jaylabrenae5
