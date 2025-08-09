Viral Video of the Day for August 9, 2025: Bride stuns groom with epic Elvis tribute at their wedding!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

Las Vegas, Nevada - In today's Viral Video of the Day, a bride surprises her shy husband with a heartfelt wedding performance.

Viral Video of the Day

In the viral clip, vocal coach Ortal Edri belts out Elvis Presley's Can't Help Falling in Love while an Elvis impersonator sings at the altar.

She chases down her husband – who tried to quietly disappear after their vows – as she shows off a dramatic leg slit and full-throttle vocals.

One viewer perfectly summed it up: "The Elvis, the leg slit, the husband running away, the belting. I can't."

Check it out:

One bride surprised her husband with a heartfelt Elvis tribute performance during their wedding ceremony!
One bride surprised her husband with a heartfelt Elvis tribute performance during their wedding ceremony!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@ortaledri
Viral Video of the Day for August 8, 2025: Black cat hilariously claims heart-shaped catnip lollipop Viral Video of the Day for August 8, 2025: Black cat hilariously claims heart-shaped catnip lollipop
Viral Video of the Day for August 7, 2025: Little girl channels Chappell Roan with red wig in adorable TikTok Viral Video of the Day for August 7, 2025: Little girl channels Chappell Roan with red wig in adorable TikTok
Viral Video of the Day for August 6, 2025: Sassy Chihuahua dominates treat instead of eating it in funny TikTok! Viral Video of the Day for August 6, 2025: Sassy Chihuahua dominates treat instead of eating it in funny TikTok!
Viral Video of the Day for August 5, 2025: Mom surprises kids with brand new apartment! Viral Video of the Day for August 5, 2025: Mom surprises kids with brand new apartment!
Viral Video of the Day for August 4, 2025: Dog carries his own poop in the most hilarious way Viral Video of the Day for August 4, 2025: Dog carries his own poop in the most hilarious way
Viral Video of the Day for August 3, 2025: Dog charges at backyard bear and smashes directly into fence Viral Video of the Day for August 3, 2025: Dog charges at backyard bear and smashes directly into fence
Viral Video of the Day for August 2, 2025: Toddler covers himself with permanent marker in bedtime disaster! Viral Video of the Day for August 2, 2025: Toddler covers himself with permanent marker in bedtime disaster!
Viral Video of the Day for August 1, 2025: Dog belts out high notes to distant sirens! Viral Video of the Day for August 1, 2025: Dog belts out high notes to distant sirens!

Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@ortaledri

More on Viral Video of the Day: