Viral Video of the Day for August 9, 2025: Bride stuns groom with epic Elvis tribute at their wedding!

Las Vegas, Nevada - In today's Viral Video of the Day , a bride surprises her shy husband with a heartfelt wedding performance.

In the viral clip, vocal coach Ortal Edri belts out Elvis Presley's Can't Help Falling in Love while an Elvis impersonator sings at the altar.

She chases down her husband – who tried to quietly disappear after their vows – as she shows off a dramatic leg slit and full-throttle vocals.

One viewer perfectly summed it up: "The Elvis, the leg slit, the husband running away, the belting. I can't."

Check it out: