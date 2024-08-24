Viral Video of the Day for August 24, 2024: Baby freaks out after catching glimpse of "terrifying" painting!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a family's paint night turned hilarious after their infant was caught on TikTok getting spooked at one of the drawings.

Viral Video of the Day

In the clip, Rachel's husband tries to figure out what's causing their daughter to freak out by bringing her back to the "scary" painting.

The girl looks and instantly grimaces while burying her head in her dad's chest.

"This is the video she’s showing her therapist in 20 years lol," one viewer wrote.

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features an infant who wasn't a fan of one drawing from her family's paint night!
Today's Viral Video of the Day features an infant who wasn't a fan of one drawing from her family's paint night!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@iglosinggravity
Viral Video of the Day for August 23, 2024: Mom catches daughter doing iconic Wednesday dance! Viral Video of the Day for August 23, 2024: Mom catches daughter doing iconic Wednesday dance!
Viral Video of the Day for August 22, 2024: Random man knocks things down in Target: "Mad at somebody!" Viral Video of the Day for August 22, 2024: Random man knocks things down in Target: "Mad at somebody!"
Viral Video of the Day for August 21, 2024: Little girl stops party for hysterical speech: "My name is Nyla B!" Viral Video of the Day for August 21, 2024: Little girl stops party for hysterical speech: "My name is Nyla B!"
Viral Video of the Day for August 20, 2024: Baby devours smash cake in "cutesy and demure" way Viral Video of the Day for August 20, 2024: Baby devours smash cake in "cutesy and demure" way
Viral Video of the Day for August 19, 2024: "Little bro" takes drastic measures to play with sisters! Viral Video of the Day for August 19, 2024: "Little bro" takes drastic measures to play with sisters!
Viral Video of the Day for August 18, 2024: Man grabs wife's burning hot curling iron: "Don't worry he's ok" Viral Video of the Day for August 18, 2024: Man grabs wife's burning hot curling iron: "Don't worry he's ok"
Viral Video of the Day for August 17, 2024: Dog will not eat without praying first! Viral Video of the Day for August 17, 2024: Dog will not eat without praying first!
Viral Video of the Day for August 16, 2024: TikTok in tears at coworker's loving gift: "My world crumbled" Viral Video of the Day for August 16, 2024: TikTok in tears at coworker's loving gift: "My world crumbled"

Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@iglosinggravity

More on Viral Video of the Day: