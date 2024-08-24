Viral Video of the Day for August 24, 2024: Baby freaks out after catching glimpse of "terrifying" painting!

In today's Viral Video of the Day , a family's paint night turned hilarious after their infant was caught on TikTok getting spooked at one of the drawings.

In the clip, Rachel's husband tries to figure out what's causing their daughter to freak out by bringing her back to the "scary" painting.

The girl looks and instantly grimaces while burying her head in her dad's chest.

"This is the video she’s showing her therapist in 20 years lol," one viewer wrote.

Check it out: