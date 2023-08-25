Viral Video of the Day for August 25, 2023: Hyperactive husband gets the zoomies!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

Today's Viral Video of the Day shows the challenge of making a coffee while your hysterical husband is undergoing a bad case of the zoomies!

Viral Video of the Day

Some people don't need coffee to function – and that definitely applies to TikToker @colette_eli's boyfriend!

Her hilarious viral video shows her trying to fix a nice iced coffee, only to be ambushed by her hyperactive husband, who's two years younger than her – which seems on the low side, if you ask us!

"its not just boyfriend zoomies. its every guys zoomies. my brother is like this!!!!" one viewer wrote.

Another commented: "It doesn't matter the age my bf is older then me and he does this all the time!!"

Check out this young couple's heartwarming morning routine:

Today's Viral Video of the Day shows a girl on TikTok who is hilariously "concerned" over her boyfriend and his hysterical case of the "zoomies."
Today's Viral Video of the Day shows a girl on TikTok who is hilariously "concerned" over her boyfriend and his hysterical case of the "zoomies."  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@colette_eli
Viral Video of the Day for August 24, 2023: Boyfriend's hilarious fetch obsession baffles TikTok Viral Video of the Day for August 24, 2023: Boyfriend's hilarious fetch obsession baffles TikTok
Viral Video of the Day for August 23, 2023: Hilarious bulldog slides right in to everyone's hearts! Viral Video of the Day for August 23, 2023: Hilarious bulldog slides right in to everyone's hearts!
Viral Video of the Day for August 22, 2023: Anesthesia makes girl act like she's on another planet! Viral Video of the Day for August 22, 2023: Anesthesia makes girl act like she's on another planet!
Viral Video of the Day for August 21, 2023: Taylor Swift-loving pup swings to stardom in viral trend! Viral Video of the Day for August 21, 2023: Taylor Swift-loving pup swings to stardom in viral trend!
Viral Video of the Day for August 20, 2023: Dog owner can't get enough of that "Frito" smell! Viral Video of the Day for August 20, 2023: Dog owner can't get enough of that "Frito" smell!
Viral Video of the Day for August 19, 2023: Hardcore Chihuahuas rock TikTok world! Viral Video of the Day for August 19, 2023: Hardcore Chihuahuas rock TikTok world!
Viral Video of the Day for August 18, 2023: Toddler has a dance battle with a table! Viral Video of the Day for August 18, 2023: Toddler has a dance battle with a table!
Viral Video of the Day for August 17, 2023: Dad gets used in egg-cellent TikTok prank Viral Video of the Day for August 17, 2023: Dad gets used in egg-cellent TikTok prank

Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@colette_eli

More on Viral Video of the Day: