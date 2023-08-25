Viral Video of the Day for August 25, 2023: Hyperactive husband gets the zoomies!
Today's Viral Video of the Day shows the challenge of making a coffee while your hysterical husband is undergoing a bad case of the zoomies!
Some people don't need coffee to function – and that definitely applies to TikToker @colette_eli's boyfriend!
Her hilarious viral video shows her trying to fix a nice iced coffee, only to be ambushed by her hyperactive husband, who's two years younger than her – which seems on the low side, if you ask us!
"its not just boyfriend zoomies. its every guys zoomies. my brother is like this!!!!" one viewer wrote.
Another commented: "It doesn't matter the age my bf is older then me and he does this all the time!!"
Check out this young couple's heartwarming morning routine:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@colette_eli