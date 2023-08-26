Viral Video of the Day for August 26, 2023: Adele fan's dream comes true!

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a touching moment when Adele gives one of her dedicated fans a surprise hug during a concert!

A TikTok video has gone viral of Adele surprising a fan during a concert.

The fan, @graciee.c___, was singing along hysterically to Adele's song When We Were Young when the singer noticed her and went over to give her a hug.



One Daydreamer, or fan, commented under the video, "omg I'm so happy the algorithm brought me to your video!!! WHAT A DREAM."

Gracie was so overwhelmed that she started sobbing and saying, "Oh my god!"

Check out the touching moment: