Viral Video of the Day for August 26, 2023: Adele fan's dream comes true!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a touching moment when Adele gives one of her dedicated fans a surprise hug during a concert!

Viral Video of the Day

A TikTok video has gone viral of Adele surprising a fan during a concert.

The fan, @graciee.c___, was singing along hysterically to Adele's song When We Were Young when the singer noticed her and went over to give her a hug.

One Daydreamer, or fan, commented under the video, "omg I'm so happy the algorithm brought me to your video!!! WHAT A DREAM."

Gracie was so overwhelmed that she started sobbing and saying, "Oh my god!"

Check out the touching moment:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a shocking moment during one of Adele's concerts, where a loyal fan got the gift and surprise of a lifetime by none other than the singer herself!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@graciee.c___

