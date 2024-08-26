Viral Video of the Day for August 26, 2024: Man learns new language to propose to girlfriend: "SO CUTE"

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a heartwarming moment unfolds as a man pops the question in his girlfriend's native tongue.

In the clip, Yinrun Huang stands in shock while her boyfriend begins to propose in Chinese.

"THE WAY HIS HANDS WERE SHAKING," one viewer noticed and mentioned.

As he continues his proposal, Yinrun can't believe what she is witnessing and covers her mouth the entire time.

Today's Viral Video of the Day features the beautiful moment a man popped the question to his girlfriend in her native tongue.  © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@yinrun_hello
