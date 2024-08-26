Viral Video of the Day for August 26, 2024: Man learns new language to propose to girlfriend: "SO CUTE"
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a heartwarming moment unfolds as a man pops the question in his girlfriend's native tongue.
Viral Video of the Day
In the clip, Yinrun Huang stands in shock while her boyfriend begins to propose in Chinese.
"THE WAY HIS HANDS WERE SHAKING," one viewer noticed and mentioned.
As he continues his proposal, Yinrun can't believe what she is witnessing and covers her mouth the entire time.
Check it out:
Viral Video of the Day for August 24, 2024: Baby freaks out after catching glimpse of "terrifying" painting!
Viral Video of the Day for August 22, 2024: Random man knocks things down in Target: "Mad at somebody!"
Viral Video of the Day for August 21, 2024: Little girl stops party for hysterical speech: "My name is Nyla B!"
Viral Video of the Day for August 19, 2024: "Little bro" takes drastic measures to play with sisters!
Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@yinrun_hello