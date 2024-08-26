Viral Video of the Day for August 26, 2024: Man learns new language to propose to girlfriend: "SO CUTE"

In today's Viral Video of the Day , a heartwarming moment unfolds as a man pops the question in his girlfriend's native tongue.

In the clip, Yinrun Huang stands in shock while her boyfriend begins to propose in Chinese.

"THE WAY HIS HANDS WERE SHAKING," one viewer noticed and mentioned.

As he continues his proposal, Yinrun can't believe what she is witnessing and covers her mouth the entire time.

Check it out: