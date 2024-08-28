Viral Video of the Day for August 28, 2024: Baby gives brother a morning surprise: "Bad timing bud"
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a little baby gets caught puking all over his unsuspecting older brother, resulting in utter hilarity!
Viral Video of the Day
In the clip, the boys lovingly play together in the infant's cradle.
But then, he starts to feel a little sick, presumably after playing too rough, and pukes all over his older brother!
"The immediate gag after screaming," one viewer wrote.
Check it out:
Viral Video of the Day for August 27, 2024: Man shocks girlfriend with paw-some surprise while proposing!
Viral Video of the Day for August 26, 2024: Man learns new language to propose to girlfriend: "SO CUTE"
Viral Video of the Day for August 24, 2024: Baby freaks out after catching glimpse of "terrifying" painting!
Viral Video of the Day for August 22, 2024: Random man knocks things down in Target: "Mad at somebody!"
Viral Video of the Day for August 21, 2024: Little girl stops party for hysterical speech: "My name is Nyla B!"
Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@logan.zarra