Viral Video of the Day for August 28, 2024: Baby gives brother a morning surprise: "Bad timing bud"

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a little baby gets caught puking all over his unsuspecting older brother, resulting in utter hilarity!

Viral Video of the Day

In the clip, the boys lovingly play together in the infant's cradle.

But then, he starts to feel a little sick, presumably after playing too rough, and pukes all over his older brother!

"The immediate gag after screaming," one viewer wrote.

Check it out:

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@logan.zarra

