Viral Video of the Day for August 3, 2023: Shih Tzu package delivery service makes internet go crazy
Today's Viral Video of the Day features a couple of hard-working dogs on Instagram showing off their impressive package-delivering skills!
Viral Video of the Day
In a viral Instagram clip by @theshihtzusophie, two adorable Shih Tzu pups in hilarious costumes run (or wobble) throughout their house, carrying packages in their "arms."
Would you pay extra for this delivery?
"FedEx lost the package, and didn’t show up for work the next day," one viewer wrote.
Check out this package-delivering duo:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@theshihtzusophie