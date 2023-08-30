Viral Video of the Day for August 30, 2023: Puppy painter Promise is the latest internet sensation!

Today's Viral Video of the Day showcases a truly special pup who was taught how to paint with the help of her enthusiastic owner and older siblings!

You never know what you're going to come across on TikTok!

This Australian shepherd puppy named Promise is shown in a viral video learning how to paint while holding a brush in her mouth at just four months old, garnering a whopping 1.2 million views and counting.

She may have only thrown the paintbrush around a little bit, but since then, Promise has proved to be a pup of far-fetched talents.

One viewer commented on why they thought the dog picked the first color yellow, writing, "Seeing her start with the yellow paint made me emotional knowing that that’s one of the only colors dogs can see."

Check out this precious puppy painter: