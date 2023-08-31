Viral Video of the Day for August 31, 2023: Giant snake slithering across roof has TikTok shook

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

Australia - Today's Viral Video of the Day comes from a quiet suburban neighborhood in Australia, after a woman captured a ginormous beast leaving her house.

Viral Video of the Day

TikTok creator @iamiandyi shared a clip that has taken over 28 million people by surprise.

Imagine walking into your backyard and witnessing a humongous snake slithering above from the roof of your house to your trees.

This unbelievable event with a 16-foot-long carpet snake took place in Australia, and millions of viewers are undoubtedly shook to their core.

One wrote, "I did NOT need to know that this was possible."

"What in the chamber of secrets is this," another viewer and Harry Potter fan wrote.

Feast your eyes on this gigantic creature:

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a giant carpet snake measuring over 16 feet long caused a stir in an Australian suburb.
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a giant carpet snake measuring over 16 feet long caused a stir in an Australian suburb.  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@iamiandyi
Viral Video of the Day for August 30, 2023: Puppy painter Promise is the latest internet sensation! Viral Video of the Day for August 30, 2023: Puppy painter Promise is the latest internet sensation!
Viral Video of the Day for August 29, 2023: Dressed up cat moonwalks like a smooth operator! Viral Video of the Day for August 29, 2023: Dressed up cat moonwalks like a smooth operator!
Viral Video of the Day for August 28, 2023: Adorable toddler makes every word sound hilarious! Viral Video of the Day for August 28, 2023: Adorable toddler makes every word sound hilarious!
Viral Video of the Day for August 27, 2023: Girl takes injured bee under her wing! Viral Video of the Day for August 27, 2023: Girl takes injured bee under her wing!
Viral Video of the Day for August 26, 2023: Adele fan's dream comes true! Viral Video of the Day for August 26, 2023: Adele fan's dream comes true!
Viral Video of the Day for August 25, 2023: Hyperactive husband gets the zoomies! Viral Video of the Day for August 25, 2023: Hyperactive husband gets the zoomies!
Viral Video of the Day for August 24, 2023: Boyfriend's hilarious fetch obsession baffles TikTok Viral Video of the Day for August 24, 2023: Boyfriend's hilarious fetch obsession baffles TikTok
Viral Video of the Day for August 23, 2023: Hilarious bulldog slides right in to everyone's hearts! Viral Video of the Day for August 23, 2023: Hilarious bulldog slides right in to everyone's hearts!

Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@iamiandyi

More on Viral Video of the Day: