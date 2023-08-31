Viral Video of the Day for August 31, 2023: Giant snake slithering across roof has TikTok shook
Australia - Today's Viral Video of the Day comes from a quiet suburban neighborhood in Australia, after a woman captured a ginormous beast leaving her house.
TikTok creator @iamiandyi shared a clip that has taken over 28 million people by surprise.
Imagine walking into your backyard and witnessing a humongous snake slithering above from the roof of your house to your trees.
This unbelievable event with a 16-foot-long carpet snake took place in Australia, and millions of viewers are undoubtedly shook to their core.
One wrote, "I did NOT need to know that this was possible."
"What in the chamber of secrets is this," another viewer and Harry Potter fan wrote.
Feast your eyes on this gigantic creature:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@iamiandyi