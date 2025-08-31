Viral Video of the Day for August 31, 2025: Hilarious horse fart has TikTokers in tears of laughter

In today's Viral Video of the Day , a horse breaking wind sends two friends into hysterics!

In the clip, Sarah Smart is sitting with her friend in the stable when her playful horse edges closer, almost as if trying to sit on her.



The two are already laughing at the goofy behavior when the animal suddenly backs up even more – and lets out a loud fart right in Sarah's face!

"The fact he is genuinely trying to figure out how to sit on you," one viewer commented.

Check it out: