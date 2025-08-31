Viral Video of the Day for August 31, 2025: Hilarious horse fart has TikTokers in tears of laughter
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a horse breaking wind sends two friends into hysterics!
Viral Video of the Day
In the clip, Sarah Smart is sitting with her friend in the stable when her playful horse edges closer, almost as if trying to sit on her.
The two are already laughing at the goofy behavior when the animal suddenly backs up even more – and lets out a loud fart right in Sarah's face!
"The fact he is genuinely trying to figure out how to sit on you," one viewer commented.
Check it out:
Viral Video of the Day for August 29, 2025: Man fresh out of surgery declares undying love for yellow Gatorade
Viral Video of the Day for August 28, 2025: Dog steals the show after his owner catches a massive fish!
Viral Video of the Day for August 27, 2025: Girls literally "crash out" after coming home from dinner
Viral Video of the Day for August 25, 2025: Dog's underbite steals the show during hilarious kazoo song
Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@sarah_1978__