Viral Video of the Day for August 4, 2023: Man surprises wife with epic stay-at-home movie theater!
Today's Viral Video of the Day features a heroic husband showing off his love language to surprise his pregnant wife with a relaxing and chill movie night.
In an adorable video posted by TikTok couple @kayandtayofficial, Kaylee asks her husband if he put on their favorite show, Outlander.
But instead of just picking up the remote and pressing the button, he takes his time to create a beautifully decorated couch bed that's fit for a queen along with some essential movie snacks!
Viewers couldn't get over the cuteness, with one writing, "given an inch and took a mile, this is so sweet."
Check out this epic surpise:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@kayandtayofficial