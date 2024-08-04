Viral Video of the Day for August 4, 2024: Opposite sisters pick out hilarious "costume" pajamas!
In today's Viral Video of the Day, an internet dad has viewers in stitches after he let his two daughters pick out what they wanted to wear to bed.
Viral Video of the Day
In the clip, Eric's older daughter Lucy Joe picked out a lovely Frozen pajama dress that looked almost like an Elsa "costume."
Her sister Nora also wanted to join in on the trend but picked something a tad different.
"The literally embodiment of 1st vs 2nd child," one viewer wrote.
Check it out:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@ericfromcali0