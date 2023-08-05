Viral Video of the Day for August 5, 2023: Dog or teddy bear?

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

Today's Viral Video of the Day features an adorable TikTok dog who's embracing his cuddly nature!

Viral Video of the Day

A video of a cute dog by @azchpn sticking its head out of a purse has gone viral on TikTok, racking up over 63 million views.

The clip shows the precious pup sitting in a purse that has a teddy bear design on the outside, with space for the hilarious hound to stick its head through hole and cosplay as a stuffed animal.

"This amount of cuteness is basically suffocating if you ask me," one viewer commented.

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day showcases a pup who's stealing hearts with it's adorable resemblance to a teddy bear.
Today's Viral Video of the Day showcases a pup who's stealing hearts with it's adorable resemblance to a teddy bear.  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@azchpn
Viral Video of the Day for August 4, 2023: Man surprises wife with epic stay-at-home movie theater!
Viral Video of the Day for August 3, 2023: Shih Tzu package delivery service makes internet go crazy
Viral Video of the Day for August 2, 2023: Animal anarchy on surreal drive-through tour
Viral Video of the Day for August 1, 2023: Snuggle dog keeps pressing snooze!
Viral Video of the Day for July 31, 2023: Bulldog relishes the day in adorable TikTok!
Viral Video of the Day for July 30, 2023: New Yorkers show TikTok the right way to move on a budget!
Viral Video of the Day for July 29, 2023: Luxury dining fail caught in viral TikTok clip!
Viral Video of the Day for July 27, 2023: Hilarious pugs take on viral "lady on the plane" clip

Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@azchpn

More on Viral Video of the Day: