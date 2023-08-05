Viral Video of the Day for August 5, 2023: Dog or teddy bear?
Today's Viral Video of the Day features an adorable TikTok dog who's embracing his cuddly nature!
Viral Video of the Day
A video of a cute dog by @azchpn sticking its head out of a purse has gone viral on TikTok, racking up over 63 million views.
The clip shows the precious pup sitting in a purse that has a teddy bear design on the outside, with space for the hilarious hound to stick its head through hole and cosplay as a stuffed animal.
"This amount of cuteness is basically suffocating if you ask me," one viewer commented.
Check it out:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@azchpn