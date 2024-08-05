Viral Video of the Day for August 5, 2024: Pit bull caught on bike: "What the hell"
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a man goes out his back door and stumbles upon his dog, who looked like he was ready for a bike ride... by himself!
Viral Video of the Day
In the unforgetable TikTok clip, user Nell steps outside and immediately catches his pit bull Bando on a small bicycle.
"plug a lil weird but he cool," one viewer joked.
It's serving more questions than answers about how exactly the pup balances, or got there in the first place.
If only his feet could reach the pedals!
Check it out:
Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@nellandbando