Viral Video of the Day for August 6, 2024: "Gimme my money" TikTok trend frustrates little girl!
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a little girl goes feral after participating in a funny TikTok trend with her siblings.
Viral Video of the Day
In the clip, Kathryn Matulis starts the trend and then passes it on to her brother.
However, when it gets to her sister's turn, things don't go as smoothly.
"The way she IMMEDIATELY switched facial expressions and went ham," one viewer wrote.
Check it out:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@kathrynmatulis