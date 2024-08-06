Viral Video of the Day for August 6, 2024: "Gimme my money" TikTok trend frustrates little girl!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a little girl goes feral after participating in a funny TikTok trend with her siblings.

Viral Video of the Day

In the clip, Kathryn Matulis starts the trend and then passes it on to her brother.

However, when it gets to her sister's turn, things don't go as smoothly.

"The way she IMMEDIATELY switched facial expressions and went ham," one viewer wrote.

Check it out:

© Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@kathrynmatulis
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@kathrynmatulis

