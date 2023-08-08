Viral Video of the Day for August 8, 2023: Terrifying little girl brings the Halloween scares early

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a young girl who's so excited for Halloween, she has to try out her terrifying costume early!

A viral video posted by @myapage2020 shows a little girl with a knack for scaring the living daylights out of her neighbors.



The girl is seen wearing a M3GAN costume – from the 2022 film of the same name – as she walks, then crawls towards a young boy, whose terrified cry of "Oh hell no!" pretty much sums up everyone's thoughts.

"The CRAWLING. The STOMP. this is ART," one viewer hysterically commented.

Check it out: