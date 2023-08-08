Viral Video of the Day for August 8, 2023: Terrifying little girl brings the Halloween scares early

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a young girl who's so excited for Halloween, she has to try out her terrifying costume early!

Viral Video of the Day

A viral video posted by @myapage2020 shows a little girl with a knack for scaring the living daylights out of her neighbors.

The girl is seen wearing a M3GAN costume – from the 2022 film of the same name – as she walks, then crawls towards a young boy, whose terrified cry of "Oh hell no!" pretty much sums up everyone's thoughts.

"The CRAWLING. The STOMP. this is ART," one viewer hysterically commented.

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a little girl trying on her scary-movie themed Halloween costume early, while one of her neighbors happens to stumble in at the wrong time!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@myapage2020
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@myapage2020

