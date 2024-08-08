Viral Video of the Day for August 8, 2024: Florida man strikes again during Tropical Storm Debby!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

Crystal River, Florida - In today's Viral Video of the Day, a man in Florida takes center stage on a local weather station when he does something viewers weren't expecting.

Viral Video of the Day

In the clip, a weatherman is taping a segment just as a random passerby behind him belly-flops into the water wearing just a small float.

"I hope the Olympic judges weren’t watching that dive," one viewer commented.

You never know what to expect in the Sunshine State!

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a brand new Florida man who takes on Tropical Storm Debby on his own!
Today's Viral Video of the Day features a brand new Florida man who takes on Tropical Storm Debby on his own!  © Collage: Screenshot/X/@beachfrmfl
Viral Video of the Day for August 7, 2024: Couple revive Monster meme with hilarious Gabbie Hanna clip Viral Video of the Day for August 7, 2024: Couple revive Monster meme with hilarious Gabbie Hanna clip
Viral Video of the Day for August 6, 2024: "Gimme my money" TikTok trend frustrates little girl! Viral Video of the Day for August 6, 2024: "Gimme my money" TikTok trend frustrates little girl!
Viral Video of the Day for August 5, 2024: Pit bull caught on bike: "What the hell" Viral Video of the Day for August 5, 2024: Pit bull caught on bike: "What the hell"
Viral Video of the Day for August 4, 2024: Opposite sisters pick out hilarious "costume" pajamas! Viral Video of the Day for August 4, 2024: Opposite sisters pick out hilarious "costume" pajamas!
Viral Video of the Day for August 3, 2024: Friends "normalize" giving each other performances: "rent was DUE" Viral Video of the Day for August 3, 2024: Friends "normalize" giving each other performances: "rent was DUE"
Viral Video of the Day for August 2, 2024: TikToker reveals "unfortunate" reason not picked for Olympics! Viral Video of the Day for August 2, 2024: TikToker reveals "unfortunate" reason not picked for Olympics!
Viral Video of the Day for August 1, 2024: "Inseparable" dog and infant duo captivate viewers! Viral Video of the Day for August 1, 2024: "Inseparable" dog and infant duo captivate viewers!
Viral Video of the Day for July 31, 2024: Road rage incident gets viewers laughing: "Bro watches too much anime" Viral Video of the Day for July 31, 2024: Road rage incident gets viewers laughing: "Bro watches too much anime"

Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/X/@beachfrmfl

More on Viral Video of the Day: