Viral Video of the Day for August 8, 2024: Florida man strikes again during Tropical Storm Debby!
Crystal River, Florida - In today's Viral Video of the Day, a man in Florida takes center stage on a local weather station when he does something viewers weren't expecting.
Viral Video of the Day
In the clip, a weatherman is taping a segment just as a random passerby behind him belly-flops into the water wearing just a small float.
"I hope the Olympic judges weren’t watching that dive," one viewer commented.
You never know what to expect in the Sunshine State!
Check it out:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/X/@beachfrmfl