Viral Video of the Day for August 8, 2025: Black cat hilariously claims heart-shaped catnip lollipop

In today's Viral Video of the Day , one TikToker hands his black cat a heart-shaped catnip lollipop, and things escalate in the most adorable, unexpected way.

In the clip, Matt presents the heart-shaped treat to his cat, who immediately gives it a couple of licks.

Then, it chomps down hard, refusing to let go, and lets out a dramatic hiss that sends Matt – and the entirety of TikTok – into a tailspin of laughter.

"the catnip lollipop possessed the cat," one viewer hilariously wrote.

Check it out: