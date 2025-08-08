Viral Video of the Day for August 8, 2025: Black cat hilariously claims heart-shaped catnip lollipop
In today's Viral Video of the Day, one TikToker hands his black cat a heart-shaped catnip lollipop, and things escalate in the most adorable, unexpected way.
Viral Video of the Day
In the clip, Matt presents the heart-shaped treat to his cat, who immediately gives it a couple of licks.
Then, it chomps down hard, refusing to let go, and lets out a dramatic hiss that sends Matt – and the entirety of TikTok – into a tailspin of laughter.
"the catnip lollipop possessed the cat," one viewer hilariously wrote.
Check it out:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@mattyant98