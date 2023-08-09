Viral Video of the Day for August 9, 2023: Vulnerable stranger opens up to musician in magical moment

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

Nashville, Tennessee - Today's Viral Video of the Day features an incredible encounter between two strangers that just so happened to meet at the perfect moment.

Viral Video of the Day

In a heartwarming viral TikTok clip by @fultonlee.music, a man holds a sign on the side of a road in Nashville, TN that reads, "sit here if you feel like giving up."

A stranger then walks up to man and sits in the chair beside him. That's when the magic – and the music – happens!

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features the truly heartwarming moment when a vulnerable man opened up to a musician on the side of the street.  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@fultonlee.music
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@fultonlee.music

