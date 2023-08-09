Viral Video of the Day for August 9, 2023: Vulnerable stranger opens up to musician in magical moment
Nashville, Tennessee - Today's Viral Video of the Day features an incredible encounter between two strangers that just so happened to meet at the perfect moment.
Viral Video of the Day
In a heartwarming viral TikTok clip by @fultonlee.music, a man holds a sign on the side of a road in Nashville, TN that reads, "sit here if you feel like giving up."
A stranger then walks up to man and sits in the chair beside him. That's when the magic – and the music – happens!
Check it out:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@fultonlee.music