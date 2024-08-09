Viral Video of the Day for August 9, 2024: Dog becomes "Awoobulance" and clears the way in NYC!
New York, New York - In today's Viral Video of the Day, a man takes his adorable doggo on a bike ride through New York City, but when the pup hears an ambulance, he has to try and help out!
In the clip, Matty's pup Kaido immediately recognizes that his gift is needed, and starts dramatically howling.
"When your dog is an extrovert and you aren’t," one viewer joked.
Passersby couldn't get enough of the dog's hilarious antics and flocked around the two as if they were celebrities!
