Viral Video of the Day for August 9, 2024: Dog becomes "Awoobulance" and clears the way in NYC!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

New York, New York - In today's Viral Video of the Day, a man takes his adorable doggo on a bike ride through New York City, but when the pup hears an ambulance, he has to try and help out!

Viral Video of the Day

In the clip, Matty's pup Kaido immediately recognizes that his gift is needed, and starts dramatically howling.

"When your dog is an extrovert and you aren’t," one viewer joked.

Passersby couldn't get enough of the dog's hilarious antics and flocked around the two as if they were celebrities!

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a man and his "siren" dog on the streets of New York City!
Today's Viral Video of the Day features a man and his "siren" dog on the streets of New York City!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@mattyandkaido
More on Viral Video of the Day: