Viral Video of the Day for November 22, 2025: TikToker's Wicked performance takes hilarious turn

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, TikToker Lylah goes full theater-kid mode as she reenacts Elphaba from Wicked in her garage – complete with a rake as her makeshift broom.

Viral Video of the Day

In the clip, she passionately "flies" around in circles while belting out Defying Gravity, fully committed to the bit.

During the video's chaotic finale, Lylah suddenly sprains her ankle, lets out a dramatic scream, and collapses.

"this would have done numbers on vine," one viewer commented.

Check it out:

This TikToker sprained her ankle while living her full Elphaba fantasy!
This TikToker sprained her ankle while living her full Elphaba fantasy!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@lylahsfaith
Viral Video of the Day for November 21, 2025: Firefighter tries first ice bath – and immediately regrets it! Viral Video of the Day for November 21, 2025: Firefighter tries first ice bath – and immediately regrets it!
Viral Video of the Day for November 20, 2025: Wife's hotel hallway jump goes hilariously wrong Viral Video of the Day for November 20, 2025: Wife's hotel hallway jump goes hilariously wrong
Viral Video of the Day for November 19, 2025: Festival lantern launch turns into chaos after wild mishap Viral Video of the Day for November 19, 2025: Festival lantern launch turns into chaos after wild mishap
Viral Video of the Day for November 18, 2025: Woman's platform shoes betray her in hilarious bar staircase tumble Viral Video of the Day for November 18, 2025: Woman's platform shoes betray her in hilarious bar staircase tumble
Viral Video of the Day for November 17, 2025: Baby goes from delighted to devastated in hilarious Ms. Rachel switch-up Viral Video of the Day for November 17, 2025: Baby goes from delighted to devastated in hilarious Ms. Rachel switch-up
Viral Video of the Day for November 16, 2025: Girl chips both front teeth in wild TikTok challenge fail Viral Video of the Day for November 16, 2025: Girl chips both front teeth in wild TikTok challenge fail
Viral Video of the Day for November 15, 2025: Baby's first haircut at Disney melts hearts on TikTok Viral Video of the Day for November 15, 2025: Baby's first haircut at Disney melts hearts on TikTok
Viral Video of the Day for November 14, 2025: Man reaches for freezing Titanic ice water, finds garbage instead Viral Video of the Day for November 14, 2025: Man reaches for freezing Titanic ice water, finds garbage instead

Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@lylahsfaith

More on Viral Video of the Day: