Viral Video of the Day for November 22, 2025: TikToker's Wicked performance takes hilarious turn
In today's Viral Video of the Day, TikToker Lylah goes full theater-kid mode as she reenacts Elphaba from Wicked in her garage – complete with a rake as her makeshift broom.
Viral Video of the Day
In the clip, she passionately "flies" around in circles while belting out Defying Gravity, fully committed to the bit.
During the video's chaotic finale, Lylah suddenly sprains her ankle, lets out a dramatic scream, and collapses.
"this would have done numbers on vine," one viewer commented.
Check it out:
Viral Video of the Day for November 21, 2025: Firefighter tries first ice bath – and immediately regrets it!
Viral Video of the Day for November 19, 2025: Festival lantern launch turns into chaos after wild mishap
Viral Video of the Day for November 18, 2025: Woman's platform shoes betray her in hilarious bar staircase tumble
Viral Video of the Day for November 17, 2025: Baby goes from delighted to devastated in hilarious Ms. Rachel switch-up
Viral Video of the Day for November 16, 2025: Girl chips both front teeth in wild TikTok challenge fail
Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@lylahsfaith