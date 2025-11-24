Viral Video of the Day for November 24, 2025: Food review goes hilariously off the rails
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a boy and a girl attempted a simple food review at Sonic, but destiny had other plans!
Viral Video of the Day
In the clip, the girl pulls out a chicken tender perfectly shaped like the number 7, while the boy reveals one that looks exactly like a 6.
Both were left in total shock and disbelief, screaming "67 tendies" as they held them up.
"i'm crying yall reached flow state with this," one viewer joked.
Check it out:
Viral Video of the Day for November 21, 2025: Firefighter tries first ice bath – and immediately regrets it!
Viral Video of the Day for November 19, 2025: Festival lantern launch turns into chaos after wild mishap
Viral Video of the Day for November 18, 2025: Woman's platform shoes betray her in hilarious bar staircase tumble
Viral Video of the Day for November 17, 2025: Baby goes from delighted to devastated in hilarious Ms. Rachel switch-up
Viral Video of the Day for November 16, 2025: Girl chips both front teeth in wild TikTok challenge fail
Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@srijanlovesrice